Breaking: Aryan Khan, 7 others sent to judicial custody for 14 days in drug bust case

New Delhi: A Mumbai court on Thursday (October 7) sent Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and six others to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a drug bust case. The court mentioned that the case will now be heard by a special NDPS court.

After the court hearing, Aryan Khan was taken to the NCB's Mumbai office since jail authorities do not accept the accused in the absence of the COVID-19 report after 7 pm. The court will hear the bail applications of Aryan Khan on Friday afternoon.

NCB sought extension of Aryan Khan's custody for 4 more days



The Narcotics Control Bureau's custody of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan ended today. NCB had sought the custody of Aryan Khan and seven others till October 11 in the drug seizure case. The agency told the Mumbai court that it is still conducting raids and "anyone arrested in those raids would be needed to be confronted with the present accused."

The NCB has so far arrested 18 people including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, since the raid on the ship on October 3. On Monday (Oct 4), eight persons were produced before the court which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

A Narcotics Control Bureau team busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa in the mid-sea on Saturday night.

NCB had on October 6 arrested a foreign national from Mumbai's Bandra area in connection with the drug raid bust. According to the NCB, mephedrone (MD) in commercial quantity was recovered from his possession.

As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). 8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

Earlier this week, the NCB had told the court that 'shocking and incriminating' material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking. Aryan's lawyer had claimed drugs were not recovered from the possession of his client.