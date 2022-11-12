Good News: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcome first child, a baby girl

NEW DELHI: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are the newest parents in the town. The adorable B-Tow couple welcomed their first child - a bay girl, on Saturday (November 12). Bipasha, 43, and Karan, 40, welcomed their newborn after six years of their marriage. They tied the knot in 2016, after almost a year of dating. It was in August that the couple announced that they are expecting their child.

Ever since the duo announced her pregnancy, Bipasha has been posting some lovely photos and videos on social media.

Celeb photographer Manav Manglani shared the news on social media and wrote, "#bipasabasu #karansinghgrover are blessed with #babygirl #congratulations."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover came close to each other during the shooting of the 2015 film 'Alone'. After dating for some time, the couple got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. Later, the couple co-starred in the web series 'Dangerous'. For the unversed, Karan Singh Grover was previously married to Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a post announcing her pregnancy: "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Bipasha Basu is best known for her performance in films 'Raaz', 'Jism', 'Corporate', 'Race' and 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', while Grover, a popular TV star has acted in shows 'Dill Mil Gayye' and 'Qubool Hai'.