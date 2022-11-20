topStoriesenglish
Cancer-survivor Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma dies at 24 in Kolkata

Aindrila had previously undergone a difficult operation and numerous rounds of chemotherapy, following which she was given the all-clear by medical professionals. However, the actress suffered a brain stroke on November 1 following which she was put on a ventilator support. 

Nov 20, 2022

NEW DELHI: Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma, who was on a ventilator support after suffering multiple cardiac arrests on Tuesday, died on Sunday (November 20) at a hospital in Kolkata. The actress had suffered a brain stroke on November 1 and was rushed to the hospital and was put on a ventilator support. 

Her fans were completely devastated as soon as the news broke out. Some of her fans offered their condolence on the comment box of her Instagram account. 

One user wrote, "Rest in peace well fought."

Another fans wrote, "RIP" with a sad emoticon.

Aindrila had previously undergone a difficult operation and numerous rounds of chemotherapy, following which she was given the all-clear by medical professionals. After her recovery, Aindrila resumed her work and began shooting again.

Aindrila Sharma recently featured in the Zee Bangla Cinema original film 'Bhole Baba Par Karega' and was seen in the role of Anirban Chakraborti's daughter. She has been a part of many OTT projects and also appeared in the role of lead actress in 'Jibon Jyoti', and 'And Jiyon Kathi'. She made her television debut with the show 'Jhumur' which featured Sabyasachi Chowdhury as the male lead. As per reports, she is dating Sabyasachi Chowdhury.

