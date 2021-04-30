हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chandro Tomar

Chandro Tomar aka 'Shooter Dadi' dies of COVID, Taapsee Pannu mourns her 'cutest rockstar'

The second deadly wave of COVID-19 virus has taken one more life. Chandro Tomar aka 'Shooter Dadi' died of COVID complications, reportedly.

Chandro Tomar aka &#039;Shooter Dadi&#039; dies of COVID, Taapsee Pannu mourns her &#039;cutest rockstar&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The second deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed one more life. Chandro Tomar aka 'Shooter Dadi' died of COVID complications, reportedly.

ANI UP broke the news on Twitter, it wrote: Chandro Tomar popularly knows as 'Shooter Dadi', passes away She was admitted to a Meerut hospital on April 26 after she tested positive for COVID19

Earlier, her family shared the news of her testing COVID-19 positive through social media. 

Several eminent personalities and celebrities mourned Shooter Dadi's demise. Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri extended condolence to the family in hour of grief whereas Taapsee Pannu mourned her 'cutest rockstar' on Twitter and consoled her demise. She tweeted: For the inspiration you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you

Actress Bhumi Pednekar too expressed her grief over the unfortunate news of Chandro Tomar death. She wrote: Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her
#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi

Besides celebs, netizens too mourned Chandro Tomar aka Shooter Dadi's sudden demise.

The 2019 Bollywood film Saand ki Aankh featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar was based on the life of sharp-shooter sisters - Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

May her soul rest in peace!

