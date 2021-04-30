Chandro Tomar aka 'Shooter Dadi' dies of COVID, Taapsee Pannu mourns her 'cutest rockstar'

New Delhi: The second deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed one more life. Chandro Tomar aka 'Shooter Dadi' died of COVID complications, reportedly.

ANI UP broke the news on Twitter, it wrote: Chandro Tomar popularly knows as 'Shooter Dadi', passes away She was admitted to a Meerut hospital on April 26 after she tested positive for COVID19

Chandro Tomar popularly knows as 'Shooter Dadi', passes away She was admitted to a Meerut hospital on April 26 after she tested positive for COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GskaCzQYL5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 30, 2021

Earlier, her family shared the news of her testing COVID-19 positive through social media.

दादी चंद्रो तोमर कोरोना पॉज़िटिव हैं और साँस की परेशानी के चलते हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती हैं । ईश्वर सबकी रक्षा करे - परिवार — Dadi Chandro Tomar (@realshooterdadi) April 26, 2021

Several eminent personalities and celebrities mourned Shooter Dadi's demise. Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri extended condolence to the family in hour of grief whereas Taapsee Pannu mourned her 'cutest rockstar' on Twitter and consoled her demise. She tweeted: For the inspiration you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you

An epitome of gender equality & champion of women’s rights Smt Chandro Tomar, known as ‘Shooter Dadi’ by her fans & admirers is no more. The courage with which she challenged patriarchy & took up shooting as a sport will inspire generations to come. Condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/mhvOaGjAZI — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 30, 2021

For the inspiration you will always be...

You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you pic.twitter.com/4823i5jyeP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2021

Actress Bhumi Pednekar too expressed her grief over the unfortunate news of Chandro Tomar death. She wrote: Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her

#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi

Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021

Besides celebs, netizens too mourned Chandro Tomar aka Shooter Dadi's sudden demise.

The 2019 Bollywood film Saand ki Aankh featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar was based on the life of sharp-shooter sisters - Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

May her soul rest in peace!