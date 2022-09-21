Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58, was admitted at AIIMS

New Delhi: Comedian Raju Srivastava died in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at the age of 58, confirmed his family. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym.

The 58-year-old actor was working out in a South Delhi gym when he felt uneasy and was rushed to the hospital. After that he has been undergoing treatment and there were several rumours about his death but they all proved to be wrong.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.