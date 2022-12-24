Breaking: Dabangg 3 actress Tunisha Sharma commits suicide on TV show sets

NEW DELHI: In a shocking development, actress Tunisha Sharma, who was known for her roles in popular TV serials like 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap' and 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul' among others, has passed away at the age of 20. As per ANI, the actress committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was immediately rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Hours before the tragedy, Tunisha shared her photo on social media from the sets, writing, "Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop." In the picture, she is seen dressed in a white shirt along with brown west and is seen reading her script. She had also shated a story on Instagram where she is seen getting her makeup done. As per Bollywood Life, she was found hanging in the makeup room of her co-star and show 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul' lead actor Sheezan Khan.

A fan commented, "How can some talking about passion... can commit suicide within 6 hours of posting such quote."

Another one commented, "inhone suicide kr liya apko nahi pata kya."

One comment read, "Yaa I am also shocked abhi to post Dali thi or 6hrs me itna sab ho gaya."

The 20-year-old actress began her career with the historical show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She was also part of shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Tunisha has also worked in a number of films including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho' and 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh'. She was also part of Salman Khan and Sonkshi Sinha-starrer 'Dabangg 3'. She played the role of young Katrina Kaif in both 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.