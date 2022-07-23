NewsLifestylePeople
DEEPESH BHAN DEAD

Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame dies at 41, FIR actress Kavita Kaushik 'gutted, shocked'

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor dead: Fans and celeb friends are shocked with this untimely demise. Many thronged social media to extend their condolences to his family. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame dies at 41, FIR actress Kavita Kaushik 'gutted, shocked'

New Delhi: Television actor Deepesh Bhan, famous for playing the character role of Malkhan in the sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai breathed his last on Saturday morning. The exact cause of his death is still unknown. He was 41.

According to a report in the Times of India, Deepesh was allegedly playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed after which he was rushed to the doctor. 

Fans and celeb friends are shocked with this untimely demise. Many thronged social media to extend their condolences to his family. FIR actress Kavita Kaushik mourned his demise. She tweeted: In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all 

Netizens also expressed grief and shock over actor's sudden death. 

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Rohitashiv Gour, told TOI, "Our call time for the show was little late today. So I think after his gym, he went to a cricket ground to play cricket. It is part of his fitness routine. But while playing the sport, he suddenly collapsed and fell. It has come as a big shock to all of us. He was someone who was led a healthy lifestyle, he was a fitness enthusiast. I don't know how to express what I am feeling. We all are at his home currently, the entire team of the show."

Deepesh Bhan featured in several TV shows and films. He acted in sitcoms including May I Come in Madam?, F.I.R, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Faltu Utpatang Chutpati Kahani among others.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Deepesh Bhan deadDeepesh Bhan diesDeepesh Bhan newsBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actorBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan