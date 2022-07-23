New Delhi: Television actor Deepesh Bhan, famous for playing the character role of Malkhan in the sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai breathed his last on Saturday morning. The exact cause of his death is still unknown. He was 41.

According to a report in the Times of India, Deepesh was allegedly playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed after which he was rushed to the doctor.

Fans and celeb friends are shocked with this untimely demise. Many thronged social media to extend their condolences to his family. FIR actress Kavita Kaushik mourned his demise. She tweeted: In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all

In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all pic.twitter.com/FVkaZFT3bI — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) July 23, 2022

Netizens also expressed grief and shock over actor's sudden death.

Om shanti You will be remebered for ur roles in Bhabhiji Ghar pe hai and

F. I. R #Deepeshbhan pic.twitter.com/KpfmIpRQAb — CS Vineeta Singh (@biharigurl) July 23, 2022

Its a very shocking to hear about Deepesh Bhan ji's death today. He was just 41. And one of the fitness freak guy, a talented actor, famous for his acting in F.I.R and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai..

May his soul rest in peace... — Somnath Singh (@Somnath66492658) July 23, 2022

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Malkhan Aka Deepesh Bhan Passes Away, Actor Collapsed While Playing Cricket

Shocking news, he was a very good actor

RIP #DeepeshBhan #Malkhan pic.twitter.com/o8WsW8zhvG — Raju Kumar (@rajudelhi123) July 23, 2022

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Rohitashiv Gour, told TOI, "Our call time for the show was little late today. So I think after his gym, he went to a cricket ground to play cricket. It is part of his fitness routine. But while playing the sport, he suddenly collapsed and fell. It has come as a big shock to all of us. He was someone who was led a healthy lifestyle, he was a fitness enthusiast. I don't know how to express what I am feeling. We all are at his home currently, the entire team of the show."

Deepesh Bhan featured in several TV shows and films. He acted in sitcoms including May I Come in Madam?, F.I.R, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Faltu Utpatang Chutpati Kahani among others.

May his soul rest in peace!