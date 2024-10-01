BREAKING: Govinda Hospitalised After 'Accidentally' Getting Shot By His Own Gun
Govinda was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver this morning
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Govinda has reportedly been shot by his own licensed gun. The incident took place today at around 5 am. The actor has been admitted to ICU.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
