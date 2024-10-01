Advertisement
GOVINDA

BREAKING: Govinda Hospitalised After 'Accidentally' Getting Shot By His Own Gun

Govinda was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver this morning

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 09:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Govinda Hospitalised After 'Accidentally' Getting Shot By His Own Gun

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Govinda has reportedly been shot by his own licensed gun. The incident took place today at around 5 am. The actor has been admitted to ICU.


This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

