Breaking: Kangana Ranaut Alleges She Was Slapped By CISF Official At Chandigarh Airport, Files Complaint

New Delhi: Bollywood actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut, who is basking in the success of winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from her Mandi constituency is back at hogging the limelight. Kangana, who was flying for Delhi today has filed a complaint against a CISF peronnel.

It has been reported that Kangna Ranaut, who was travelling for Delhi by flight UK707 was allegedly slapped by the CISF official named LCT Kulwinder Kaur. After the security check at the Chandigarh airport, while the actress was heading for boarding the flight, the CISF official slapped her.

It has been learnt that soon after the incident, Mayank Madhur, who was also travelling with Kangana tried to slap Kaur.

Kangana has filed a complaint regarding the incident.

More details awaited.