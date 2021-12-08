Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Haldi ceremony to begin shortly in grand Six Senses Fort

New Delhi: The grand wedding festivity of Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has begun in full swing. The actors have tried their best to keep details under wraps with security beefed up outside and inside the Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajashthan.

However, our well-placed sources have reported that the bride and groom's Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies will take place today. The function will be organised at the Padmavati suite area of the grand Fort and begin around 11 am.

In the evening, Ladies Sangeet will take place. The female relatives of the groom will perform to songs at Vicky's Sangeet ceremony tonight.

Punjabi folk, songs and dance will remain the highlight of tonight's Ladies Sangeet function.

Yesterday, Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan was spotted at the Jaipur airport. He, however, clarified that he is attending the function as a ‘family friend'. Radhika Madan, who worked with Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal in the film 'Shiddat', was spotted at the Jaipur Airport on Tuesday.

Other celebrities who have arrived earlier today include 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari, who is rumoured to be dating Sunny Kaushal.

The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area, reportedly.