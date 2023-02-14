topStoriesenglish2573251
JAVED KHAN AMROHI

Breaking: 'Lagaan' Actor Javed Khan Amrohi Passes Away at 50

The actor had worked in many films such as 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Lagaan', 'Ishq', 'Hum Hai Raahi Pyaar Ke,' 'Chak De India' and many others. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
  • Veteran Bollywood actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away at the age of 50.
  • The actor had worked in many films such as 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Lagaan', 'Ishq', 'Hum Hai Raahi Pyaar Ke,' 'Chak De India' and many others.

Breaking: 'Lagaan' Actor Javed Khan Amrohi Passes Away at 50

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away at the age of 50. The actor had worked in many films such as 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Lagaan', 'Ishq', 'Hum Hai Raahi Pyaar Ke,' 'Chak De India' and many others. 

As a source told Times Now, "Javed Khan was suffering from breathing problem and was bed ridden for the past one year. He was admitted to Surya Nursing Home, Santacruz, where he breathed his last. His both lungs were failed. Today at 6.30 pm the supurde-e-khak ceremony will be performed at Oshiwara cemetery."

Javed Khan Amrohi had been a part of several popular films and TV shows. He was last seen in 'Sadak 2' co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.

