Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt&#039;s FIRST PICS as bride and groom leaked!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married today at RK's residence - Vastu in Mumbai. The wedding was an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

The date was finally confirmed by the groom's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni while greeting the paps on duty. The couple dated for almost 4 years and declared love for each other by walking in together for the first time at actress Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai reception in 2018. 

The bride and groom's first photos have surfaced online on fan pages. Check out here:

The couple will officially pose for a photo-op with the media soon. The fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Ralia's wedding festivities kickstarted on April 13 with Mehendi and Sangeet functions being attended by family and close friends. Akansha Ranjan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji were seen rushing to Vastu for pre-wedding functions. 

Soon after the wedding festivity, the actor's security in-charge Yusuf and manager Grishma greeted the media and distributed sweets to the paparazzi outside the couple’s wedding venue.

 

 

 

