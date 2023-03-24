topStoriesenglish2587267
PRADEEP SARKAR

Breaking: Parineeta Director Pradeep Sarkar Dies Aged 67

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, known for his work in films like 'Parineeta' and 'Mardaani' among others, is no more. 

 

New Delhi: Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, best-known for directing films like 'Parineeta', 'Helicopter Eela' and 'Mardaani', among others, has died. He was 67 and was reportedly not keeping well for a long time and was on dialysis. As per Indian Express, he passed away early on Friday morning after his potassium levels dipped. He was rushed to a hospital but couldn't be survived by doctors. The funeral arrangements have been made at a crematorium in Santacruz for 4 pm today, the report mentioned. 

Several celebrities from the Hindi film industry took to social media and offered their condolences to the director. Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and shared a photo of Pradeep Sarkar, writing, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Ajay Devgn wrote, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee retweeted Hansal Mehta's tweet and he wrote: "Ohh! That's so shocking! Rest in peace Dada."

Actress Neetu Chandra revealed that Pradeep Sarkar was her first director and they first worked together in an advertisement for a footwear brand while she was still in college. Neetu was very close to Sarkar and his sister Madhu. 

Sarkar was known for his work in the ad film industry. He also shot the now iconic music videos of songs like Euphoria's 'Dhoom Pichak Dhoom' and 'Maaeri', and Shubha Mudgal's 'Ab Ke Saawan', among many others in the 1990s and early 2000s. He started his career as a filmmaker with brand commercials. He also directed several popular music videos before making a debut as a feature film director with 'Parineeta' in 2005.

