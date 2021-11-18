BREAKING! Preity Zinta and hubby Gene Goodenough welcome twins, announce on social media

New Delhi: Actress Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough have turned parents! The dimpled-beauty took to social media and broke the news with her fans. The couple has welcomed twins Jai and Gia.

She wrote: Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.