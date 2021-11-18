हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Preity Zinta

BREAKING! Preity Zinta and hubby Gene Goodenough welcome twins, announce on social media

Actress Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough have turned parents! The dimpled-beauty took to social media and broke the news with her fans. The couple has welcomed twins Jai and Gia. 

BREAKING! Preity Zinta and hubby Gene Goodenough welcome twins, announce on social media
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough have turned parents! The dimpled-beauty took to social media and broke the news with her fans. The couple has welcomed twins Jai and Gia. 

She wrote: Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today.  Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.

