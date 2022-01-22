Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby through surrogacy!

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas shared the good news with their fans and announced turning parents.

The actress took to her social media and wrote about welcoming a baby through surrogacy.

Earlier this month, talking about plans of starting a family and having children, Priyanka Chopra told Vanity Fair magazine in an interview, "They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” Both Nick and Priyanka lead busy lives, when pointed to that, PeeCee gives fun reply saying, "No, we’re not too busy to practice,” she says.

She even clarified that the couple is ready to slow down when a child enters their lives. “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that", she said.

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The gala event was attended by their families and close friends.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Zoya Akhtar production with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. It is slated to release in 2023.