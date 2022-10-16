NewsLifestylePeople
VAISHALI TAKKAR

Breaking: 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Vaishali Takkar commits suicide, found dead at Indore residence

Police reached her place and recovered the dead body. They also received a suicide note from the body. The reason being said is a love affair of the actress.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 01:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Famous TV serial actress Vaishali committed suicide on Sunday. She was living in Indore for the last year.
  • Police reached her place and recovered the dead body. They also received a suicide note from the body. The reason being said is a love affair of the actress.

Trending Photos

Breaking: 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Vaishali Takkar commits suicide, found dead at Indore residence

New Delhi: Famous TV serial actress Vaishali committed suicide on Sunday. She was living in Indore for the last year. 

Police reached her place and recovered the dead body. They also received a suicide note from the body. The reason being said is a love affair of the actress.

The 30-year-old actress played important roles in many TV serials like 'Sasural Simar Ka,' 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' and she was also a participant in Bigg Boss. 

Tejaji Nagar police station is engaged in the investigation of the case.

Live Tv

Vaishali TakkarVaishali Takkar deadVaishali Takkar death causeVaishali Takkar suicideActress suicide todayVaishali Takkar serials

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN