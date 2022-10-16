Breaking: 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Vaishali Takkar commits suicide, found dead at Indore residence

New Delhi: Famous TV serial actress Vaishali committed suicide on Sunday. She was living in Indore for the last year.

Police reached her place and recovered the dead body. They also received a suicide note from the body. The reason being said is a love affair of the actress.

The 30-year-old actress played important roles in many TV serials like 'Sasural Simar Ka,' 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' and she was also a participant in Bigg Boss.

Tejaji Nagar police station is engaged in the investigation of the case.