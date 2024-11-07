Advertisement
SHAH RUKH KHAN

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Death Threat From Raipur Man

Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat over call.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Death Threat From Raipur Man Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received a death threat, reportedly. The case has been registered in Bandra Police Station, in Mumbai. It has been learnt that the man named who sent the threat is from Raipur, Chhattisgarh and is named Faizan.

The call was allegedly received at SRK's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. 

Previously, superstar Salman Khan has received several death threats. In fact, a shooting incident also toom place near his residence earlier this year. Salman got threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The suspected members of the gang fired shots outside the actor's residence in Bandra. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated soon.

