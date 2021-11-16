Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani issued second summon by Mumbai police

New Delhi: In the latest development, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has been issued a summon by the Mumbai Police, a second time in the Aryan Khan drugs case.

ANI quoted Mumbai Police saying: Second summon was issued to actor Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani in which she had sought more time. Now, there could be the issuance of a third summon too. So far 20 people have recorded their statements in the drugs-on-cruise extortion case.

Earlier, Sam D'Souza, whose name had cropped up in connection with the pay-off allegations surrounding the drugs-on-cruise case, appeared before the Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday, an official told PTI.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after it raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized drugs onboard. Aryan Khan was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Independent witness Prabhakar Sail claimed that he had overheard NCB witness K P Gosavi discussing a pay-off deal of Rs 25 crore with D'Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB. The Mumbai Police later constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of extortion against NCB officials in connection with the case.

On Monday, D'Souza reached the SIT's office in south Mumbai along with his lawyer Pankaj Jadhav at around 12.45 pm to record his statement, a police official said. The NCB's vigilance team, which is also probing the pay-off allegations in the cruise drugs case, has already recorded D'Souza's statement.

Earlier, D'Souza in his pre-arrest bail plea, filed before the Bombay High Court, claimed that Gosavi had taken Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani to get Aryan Khan released. The amount was returned after NCB arrested Aryan Khan in the case on October 3, the application said.

D'Souza also claimed that Gosavi had told him that no narcotic drug was found on Aryan Khan and he was, in fact, innocent.

