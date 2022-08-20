Breaking: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy, Neetu Kapoor shares note

NEW DELHI: Actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child - a baby boy on Saturday, i.e. on August 20. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to social media and shared the news with her fans announcing the arrival of their child. Neetu, who recently worked with Sonam's father and Bollywood evergree actor Anil Kapoor in 'JugJugg Jeeyo', extended her wishes to Anil and Sunita Kapoor.

Her post read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand," it read.

Filmmaker and noted choreographer Farah Khan also shared the same note on her Instagram.

Anil Kapoor, who became maternal grandfather, also took to Instagram and shared a photo, writing, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents, Harish and Priya, Anil and Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles. Rhea and Karan, Anant and Harshwardhan."

Sonam was recently seen gracing the couch with her cousin Arjun Kapoor on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 7'. The show also marked Sonam's first on-screen appearance ever since her pregnancy announcement and also her first appearance with brother Arjun.

Sonam Kapoor revealed her first three months of pregnancy were a little tough but then after that it was amazing. However, in the last trimester, it is getting a little difficult. She said, "I am really enjoying myself".