Breaking: Sonu Nigam, Team Pushed by Shiv Sena Member at Concert in Mumbai- Video Inside

The man asked her to get off the stage and when the singer was getting down, the man ended up pushing Sonu on the backstage steps.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Popular singer of the Indian film industry, Sonu Nigam and his team were manhandled by Shiv Sena member at a music event in Mumbai's Chembur suburb. Sonu was performing at the festival when the son of a local MLA, who is believed to be associated with the Shiv Sena party misbehaved with the singer's manager Saira. 

Nigam, a popular and successful playback singer of Hindi Cinema, is also a recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award his singing of the title track of the 2003 romantic film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho.' He was recently conferred Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind in year 2022.

