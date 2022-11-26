topStoriesenglish
Breaking: Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies at 82 in Pune Hospital, confirms family

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 02:58 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 82.
  • He died in Pune hospital where he was undergoing treatment his Family has told PTI.
New Delhi: Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has passed away after prolonged illness at the age of 82. He died in Pune hospital where he was undergoing treatment his Family has told PTI.

The actor made his film made his debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Parwana'. 

Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath', starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999. 

