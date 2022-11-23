Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82

New Delhi: Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has passed away after prolonged illness at the age of 82. The actor was in a critical condition from the past few days and breathed his last in Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

The actor was undergoing treatment for the past few days and his condition deteriorated later.

Actor Aly Goni took to Twitter and condoled his demise. "May god rest your soul in peace sir," he wrote.

May god rest your soul in peace sir #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/fk4nEOQESE — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) November 23, 2022

Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Agneepath' and 1999 film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Vikram has also done considerable work in Marathi cinema. In the year 2010, he even went on to receive the National award for Best Actor in Marathi film Anumati. He also made his directorial debut with Marathi film Aaghaat.

In television, he has worked on popular shows like ‘Ghar Aaja Pardesi’, ‘Alpviraam’, ‘Jaana Na Dil Se Door’, ‘Sanjeevni’, ‘Indradhanush’.

The veteran actor made his Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Parwana’ in the year 1971. Vikram Gokhale was last seen in Shilpa Shetty an Abhimanyu Dassani starrer ‘Nikamma’ which released in the theatres in June this year.