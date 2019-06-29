close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Spider-Man: Homecoming

Breaks my heart that Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't remember her role in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', jokes Tom Holland

Gwyneth Paltrow`s scene in the film comes towards the end when she arranges a press conference to announce that Spider-Man is the newest addition to the Avengers team.

Breaks my heart that Gwyneth Paltrow doesn&#039;t remember her role in &#039;Spider-Man: Homecoming&#039;, jokes Tom Holland

Washington DC: Days after Tom Holland revealed that Gwyneth Paltrow was a part of his 2018 film `Spider-Man: Homecoming`, he joked that it still upsets him that the latter doesn`t remember her role in the film!

"I mean, I`ve only worked with Gwyneth one time, on 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', which she doesn`t remember. Which still to this day breaks my heart," People quoted Holland saying.

Paltrow`s scene in the film comes towards the end when she arranges a press conference to announce that 'Spider-Man' is the newest addition to the Avengers team.

Paltrow made an appearance on the director Jon Favreau`s `Chef Show` earlier in June where he reminded the actor of being a part of the film. A shocked Paltrow later recalled her brief cameo.

Holland is currently waiting for the release of his forthcoming `Spider-Man: Far From Home` where he will reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Directed by Jon Watts, the `Spider-Man: Far From Home` would see Spider-Man dealing with the fallout from Infinity War, and as per the title, it will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to take the hero out of New York.

The film features British actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man, while Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

The film will release on July 5 in North America while it is scheduled to hit the Indian silver screens a day early on July 4. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. 

Tags:
Spider-Man: HomecomingGwyneth PaltrowTom Holland
Next
Story

Manish Malhotra shares amusing anecdote of meeting Michael Jackson

Must Watch

PT58S

Zee News wrap of top stories this hour