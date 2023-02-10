Bride Kiara Advani Dances Her Way to Stage, Locks Lips With Sidharth Malhotra, Check Video From Their Royal Wedding

NEW DELHI: Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got hitched in a beautiful wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan on February 7, dropped the first video from their wedding. The video is nothing less than a dream.

The video begins with Kiara walking down the aisle along with her brother under the 'Phoolon Ki Chadar' while Sidharth Malhotra waits for her on the stage. Kiara is seen dancing her way to the stage and their adorable banter leaves us smiling. The duo exchange the 'varmalas' and seal the deal with a romantic kiss. The video shared by Kiara and Sidharth is nothing short of mesmerising.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth flew off to Delhi after their Jaisalmer wedding and the couple hosted a reception for the family members and friends in the national capital on Thursday (Feb 9) night.

As per reports, Sidharth and Kiara first met each other during a wrap-up party of 'Lust Stories'. The duo came close to each other and also appeared together in hit film 'Shershaah'.