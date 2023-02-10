topStoriesenglish2571796
NewsLifestylePeople
KIARA ADVANI

Bride Kiara Advani Dances Her Way to Stage, Locks Lips With Sidharth Malhotra, Check Video From Their Royal Wedding

B-Town lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dropped first video of their varmala ceremony from their wedding. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEW DELHI: Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got hitched in a beautiful wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan on February 7, dropped the first video from their wedding. The video is nothing less than a dream. 

The video begins with Kiara walking down the aisle along with her brother under the 'Phoolon Ki Chadar' while Sidharth Malhotra waits for her on the stage. Kiara is seen dancing her way to the stage and their adorable banter leaves us smiling. The duo exchange the 'varmalas' and seal the deal with a romantic kiss. The video shared by Kiara and Sidharth is nothing short of mesmerising. 

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth flew off to Delhi after their Jaisalmer wedding and the couple hosted a reception for the family members and friends in the national capital on Thursday (Feb 9) night. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

As per reports, Sidharth and Kiara first met each other during a wrap-up party of 'Lust Stories'. The duo came close to each other and also appeared together in hit film 'Shershaah'. 

Live Tv

Kiara AdvaniSidharth MalhotraKiara Advani weddingKiara Sidharth weddingKiara wedding photosKiara Advani wedding videos

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away