Bride-To-Be Kiara Avani Blushes, Greets Paps Before Leaving for Jaisalmer for Wedding

NEW DELHI: Actor Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are rumoured to be tying the knot on February 6. The duo have been in a relationship for almost three years now and are all set to take the plunge. As per reports, the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on February 6. While the family members started arriving for the pre-wedding festivities from February 4, Kiara and Sidharth will reach Jaisalmer on February 4. Around 150 VVIPs will reportedly attend this high-profile wedding along with guests from the cinema industry.

On Saturday, the bride-to-be Kiara was spotted leaving for Jaisalmer for her wedding. Kiara exuded her bridal glow as she turned up in all-white apparel which she teamed with a pink stole. The actress was seen smiling and geeting paps before entering the airport.

As per reports, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have also induced a no-phone policy for their guests at the wedding. The couple has requested their guests to not share any photo or video from the ceremony.

Sources said that a wedding planner company in Mumbai is looking after the arrangements. The Suryagarh Hotel is located about 16 km from Jaisalmer. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's ex-bodyguard Yasin will handle the security and the hotel staff reportedly are also not able to take their mobile phones inside.