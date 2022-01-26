हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy

Bride-to-be Mouni Roy's Haldi pictures out, actress twins with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in yellow: PICS

Neither Mouni not Suraj has issued any statement about the wedding or made their relationship public. The actress was recently papped by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport and her fans speculated if she was flying to Goa for her wedding. 

Bride-to-be Mouni Roy&#039;s Haldi pictures out, actress twins with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in yellow: PICS
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The wedding festivities of television actress Mouni Roy have begun. On Wednesday (January 26), the actress took to social media and shared photos from her Haldi ceremony. Mouni is reportedly tying the knot with entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. Meanwhile, her fans are super elated with news of the 'Naagin' actress tying the knot. 

Well, reportedly Mouni is all set to become a bride tomorrow, January 27 and now the visuals from what appears to be her Haldi have come out. The 'Naagin' actress looks gorgeous in her yellow attire. 

In one of the photos, Mouni Roy posed with her husband-to-be Suraj Nambiar.

Recently, a few mediapersons congratulated Mouni Roy for her wedding with Suraj, and the actress acknowledged it by saying, "'Thank you". Watch the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by reshma ayu (@reshmaayu_)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra' with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

