topStoriesenglish2616042
NewsLifestylePeople
PARINEETI CHOPRA

Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra Blushes As Paps Quiz Her About Her Wedding With Raghav Chadha

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani showed Parineeti dressed in an all white ensemble as she left a building when she was asked about her wedding date by the photographers.

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:16 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra Blushes As Paps Quiz Her About Her Wedding With Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was asked about her wedding date by paparazzi as she stepped out of a building.

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani showed Parineeti dressed in an all white ensemble as she left a building when she was asked about her wedding date by the photographers.

They asked her: "Shaadi ki tareek kya hai? Kuch toh batao, chupao mat. (When is the wedding? Say something, don't be silent)."

Parineeti then pointed at her team member and said: "She knows."

When the photographers asked Parineeti to invite them to the wedding, she was seen blushing. Before leaving in her car, the actor smiled and said "bye."

Earlier this month, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by family members and politicians.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?