trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664272
NewsLifestylePeople
PARINEETI CHOPRA

Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai House Lights Up, Excited Fans Pour In Congratulations

On Monday, Parineeti's Mumbai house was lit up with lights, confirming the beginning of their wedding festivities. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai House Lights Up, Excited Fans Pour In Congratulations Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with beau Raghav Chadha this month. Fans are super excited to see the pair get on the path of forever soon and they cannot keep calm as the wedding date is almost here. Amid all the wedding excitement, the bride-to-be's Mumbai house is all decked up with lights and fans cannot keep calm anymore. 

On Monday, Parineeti's Mumbai house was lit up with lights, confirming the beginning of their wedding festivities. Parineeti had reached Delhi on Sunday and preparations for the celebrations at Raghav's Delhi residence were also seen on Monday. The video of Pari's house all decked up is going viral on social media. In the video, it is shown Parineeti's high-rise apartment decorated with lights. The video was captioned, "Light Pari ke Ghar pe," fans dropped heart-eye emojis in the comment section. 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

AAP party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month. The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24. 

Parineeti's actor cousin Priyanka Chopra is also expected to be a part of the wedding. She had flown to Delhi for a day to attend their engagement in May. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train