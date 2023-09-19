New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with beau Raghav Chadha this month. Fans are super excited to see the pair get on the path of forever soon and they cannot keep calm as the wedding date is almost here. Amid all the wedding excitement, the bride-to-be's Mumbai house is all decked up with lights and fans cannot keep calm anymore.

On Monday, Parineeti's Mumbai house was lit up with lights, confirming the beginning of their wedding festivities. Parineeti had reached Delhi on Sunday and preparations for the celebrations at Raghav's Delhi residence were also seen on Monday. The video of Pari's house all decked up is going viral on social media. In the video, it is shown Parineeti's high-rise apartment decorated with lights. The video was captioned, "Light Pari ke Ghar pe," fans dropped heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

AAP party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month. The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24.

Parineeti's actor cousin Priyanka Chopra is also expected to be a part of the wedding. She had flown to Delhi for a day to attend their engagement in May.