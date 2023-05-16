topStoriesenglish2608742
Bridesmaid Duties Coming Up: Bride-To-Be Parineeti Teases Her 'Didi' Priyanka Chopra

Parineeti dropped a comment on a post by her actress-sister Priyanka, who is fondly called as 'Mimi' by her family.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has told her 'didi' Priyanka Chopra Jonas to prepare for "bridesmaid duties", cryptically hinting at her impending wedding.

Priyanka had shared some unseen pictures from Parineeti's engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. She had also shared a congratulatory message.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka had written: "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!"

Reacting to that, Parineeti replied on Tuesday: "Mimi didii - bridesmaid's duties coming upppp!"

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi on May 13.

It was an intimate ceremony and was also attended by politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

