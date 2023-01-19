British-Pakistani actor Alyy Khan remembers his kissing scene with 'crush' Kajol, says 'bilkul professionalism boss'

New Delhi: Bollywood's top actress Kajol will be making her web series debut with Disney+ Hotstar 'The Good Wife', which happens to be the Hindi remake of Robert King and Michelle King’s seven-season series, with the same title. It has a starry cast including Kajol, British-Pakistani actor Alyy Khan of Don 2 fame and many other prominent names. Alyy recently appeared on Nadir Ali’s podcast, where he opened up on working with her all time 'crush' Kajol.

When asked about his favourite actress, Alyy revealed, "Toh is saal Kajol ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mila as her boyfriend, jismein kissing scene bhi tha. Ek smooch tha, french kiss tha, according to the script. Ab zaahir si baat hai karna toh hai aapko kaam aur Kajol ke miyan ka production hai Ajay Devgn Ffilms. Ajay set pe nahin aaya."

Talking about filming the intimate scenes, Alyy said, "Ek paise ki sharmindagi, ya embarrassment, ya hichkichana, kuch nahin. Itne professional tareeke se woh shoot hua hai. Aur jab humne shoot kar liya kyunki 3-4 baar humne rehearse kiya kiss ka, itni perfect tareeke se shoot hua ki humne shot diya aur hum dono monitor pe aaye aur dono objectively dekh rahe hain. Aur maine usko kaha, ‘Tu khush? You are happy? Ya, I think I like it.’ Kajol ne mujhe kaha, ‘Thank you my darling.’ Toh usmein koi aisi sexual vibe hi nahin thi bilkul professionalism boss."

Alyy Khan explained how the the director decided to close the set with only a few people around to make the actors more comfortab. The scene was filmed using 3 camera set-up because they couldn’t do retakes. Therefore, the actors discussed in detail about how the intimate scene would be performed on-screen.

Interestingly, Kajol's kissing scene on reel was in 1994 with Akshay Kumar in the film Yeh Dillagi.