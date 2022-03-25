Britney Spears contemplates getting breast enhancement surgery in new post

Los Angeles: Pop star Britney Spears on social media got real about her considering a breast enhancement surgery.

"It`s crazy living in Los Angeles.... I was thinking about getting a b**b job? my b**bs are fairly small," 40-year-old pop star wrote.

"I mean, with the right bra it`s fine but I was curious what a doctor would say !!! I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that`s a lot for me !!!"

She went on to joke that she`s "officially part of the `itty bitty t****y committee` " following her slimdown.

"They shrunk !!! I don`t know where my b**bs went," she continued, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The `Oops! I Did It Again...` hitmaker went on to recall her unsuccessful trip to a specialist.

"I show up at the office and I`m going the back way walking up 8 flights of stairs !!! I`m like W** is this ???" she shared. "They want you to die before you make it there !!! F**K THIS !!! Nobody was there to let us in ? uhhh how long do we wait here ??? 10 minutes go by ? 15 minutes ? f**k that 1!! I`ve never been back."

After she returned home, she went "online to see the biggest starts getting facials with their facialists saying, `people don`t believe but no filter !!! This is real !!!` "

Further complaining about an unnamed celebrity, the pop star continued, "This celebrity has done movies and all and is shot so beautifully ? what the hell is she trying to prove ??? I know she`s beautiful !!! I`ve seen her in person so it was weird seeing someone like her trying to convince people she`s natural beautiful."

However, Spears later realised that she actually did the same.

"I`m not nearly as beautiful as she is yet I kind of do the same thing !!! I haven`t been shot well though, I`ve never been more humiliated and embarrassed in my life during the years in my conservatorship."

"My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn`t fun ? It was humiliating !!! I had one good cover in 13 years of my conservatorship ? the rest were all extremely bad !!! They could have at least cheated and used technology ? but they used it to make it worse !!!" she concluded.

The Grammy winner's conservatorship ended in November 2021 after 13 years.

Concluding her encouraging note, the singer said that "the secret to my success was never how beautiful I was," adding, "I personally believe people can be happy whether they are skinny, old, fat, whatever ? If you are happy and have good energy, you are 100% attractive !!! Happy people draw light and it`s contagious and attractive !!!"