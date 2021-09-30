हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Britney Spears

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears suspended from daughter's conservatorship

Britney Spear's conservatorship began in 2008 after the singer had several mental breakdowns publicly. Her father Jamie Spears served as a conservator of her estate and personal manager for more than a decade, but, in 2019, he temporarily stepped down as manager of her person due to his own health issues.

Britney Spears&#039; father Jamie Spears suspended from daughter&#039;s conservatorship
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Washington: After a long wait, a US court has finally made a decision in favour of Britney Spears. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has suspended Britney’s father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer’s life and estate for 13 years.

According to Variety, Penny appointed John Zabel, an accountant, to assume temporary control of the estate until the next steps are determined. "I believe that the suspension is in the best interests of the conservative. The current situation is untenable," the judge said while ruling out the decision.

For the unversed, Britney’s conservatorship began in 2008 after the singer had several mental breakdowns publicly. Her father Jamie Spears served as a conservator of her estate and personal manager for more than a decade, but, in 2019, he temporarily stepped down as manager of her person due to his own health issues.

Jodi Montgomery temporarily took his place for the past two years. And earlier this year, Britney and her lawyer filed the official court petition to request the removal of Jamie as conservator of the songstress' estate.

Ahead of the hearing on Wednesday, Britney's fans reportedly held a rally outside the court where they sang her classic songs. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 12.

