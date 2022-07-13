NewsLifestylePeople
BRITNEY SPEARS

Britney Spears goes full monty inside the pool, teases her naked pics!

Britney Spears posts naked photos: This is not the first time that she shared her bold photos or videos on her socials, the singer recently dropped a topless video on her Instagram, from her honeymoon, 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

New Delhi: American singer and sensation Britney Spears, on Wednesday, dropped some steaming hot pictures from her naked pool day. Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old singer captioned the post, "Keep swimming ... keep swimming" followed by a swimming and a surprised face emoticon. In the first picture, the `Toxic` singer, struck a side nude bold pose inside her pool. In the second picture, the singer stunned everyone, as she can be seen posing her uncovered back.

Soon after the `How I roll` signer dropped these jaw-dropping pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emotions and praised the American singer for her ultra-boldness.One of her fans commented, "Is that a mermaid?" followed by heart-eye emoticons. Another fan wrote, "Okay these are absolutely stunning and very artfully done."The `Baby one more time` singer recently got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari in a close intimate wedding ceremony.

This is not the first time that she shared her bold photos or videos on her socials, the singer recently dropped a topless video on her Instagram, from her honeymoon, in which she could be seen covering her private body parts with her hands.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Spears released her last album `Glory Back` in the year 2016, as per reports the Grammy winner is currently working on her new song after six years. 

 

