Britney Spears lost 5 pounds due to stress

Los Angeles: Singer Britney Spears says she lost five pounds of weight amidst her recent mental health struggles.

Spears on Wednesday took to Instagram to share her workout video, quipping: "Who knew stress would be a great five pound weight loss. Yay for me."

In the clip, Spears is seen wearing a yellow bralette and black pants and doing a variety of moves, including standing shoulder flies and oblique dips, and crunches on a medicine ball," reports usatoday.com.

Spears' fitness video comes a day after her fans held a protest in Los Angeles demanding that pop star be released from a treatment facility in response to online rumours that Spears was being held at mental health facility against her will.

The "Gimme more" hitmaker responded to the speculations with a video message and long post which she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

Denying the rumours, Spears wrote: "I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control! Wow! There's rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said.

"I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me."

In response, Spears urged fans "not to believe everything you read and hear".

Spears checked herself into a 30-day programme in March in the midst of her father's ongoing health issues. On Sunday, she was granted a one-day leave to celebrate Easter with her family.

Spears opened up to fans on January 4 via Instagram about her father Jamie's health, saying she was taking an indefinite hiatus ahead of her planned 'Domination' residency in Las Vegas, which was set to begin in February because her father had "almost died".