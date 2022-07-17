NewsLifestylePeople
Britney Spears shares new version of her debut single 'Baby One More Time'

Britney belted out a cappella version of the 1998 hit, saying it was the first time she had shared her voice in an "extremely long time ... maybe too long."

New Delhi: American musician and songwriter Britney Spears shared a clip of a new version of her debut single `Baby One More Time` on Friday that she said she shot on her phone while doing laundry.

According to Fox News, Britney belted out an a cappella version of the 1998 hit, saying it was the first time she had shared her voice in an "extremely long time ... maybe too long."In the caption, the `Gimme More` singer said she had asked for an alternate version of `Baby One More Time` for 14 years after she first donned pigtails and a school girl outfit as a teenager in the original music video.

However, producers refused to do it and she had little control over her career due to her conservatorship that started in 2008.Britney said she was sharing her frustration "because I am aware of my love and passion to sing ... and my own family made a fool of me." She added she was "sure you advanced musicians think it`s horrible or bad ... well WHEN I`M BAD, I`M BETTER."

Last year, a judge released the singer from her conservatorship and her father Jamie Spears, who was her conservator, was ordered this week to sit for a deposition regarding the nature of the conservatorship, as per Fox News.

 

