Britney's Memoir 'The Woman in Me' Releases On THIS Date

Britney Spears has set a date and revealed the title for her upcoming, much buzzed-about memoir, says 'Variety'. 

Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:05 AM IST|Source: IANS

Los Angeles: Britney Spears has set a date and revealed the title for her upcoming, much buzzed-about memoir, says 'Variety'. Titled 'The Woman in Me', it is slated for release on October 24, according to 'People' magazine, which first reported the news.

'The Woman in Me' will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Spears landed the massive publishing deal for a tell-all last February, just a few months after her conservatorship was terminated.

At the time, a source close to Spears told 'Variety' that the book is said to provide the pop star's accounts of and commentary on her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family.

When Simon & Schuster landed the rights to Spears' book last year after a bidding war that involved multiple publishers, deal terms were not revealed, but an individual familiar with Spears told 'Variety' the deal is "record-breaking".

Reports, at the time, said the agreement is worth as much as $15 million. Spears regularly engages with her fans on social media, but she has not told her full story after being released from her 13-year conservatorship, which captivated the world.
 

