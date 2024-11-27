Advertisement
HELEN GALLAGHER DEATH

Broadway And TV Legend Helen Gallagher Passes Away At 98

Helen Gallagher, the celebrated Broadway actress and three-time Daytime Emmy winner, passed away at 98, leaving behind a legacy of iconic performances in both theater and television.

|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 11:46 AM IST|Source: ANI
Broadway And TV Legend Helen Gallagher Passes Away At 98 (Image: X)

Washington: Helen Gallagher, a celebrated actress known for her work on 'Broadway' and in daytime television, passed away on November 24 at the age of 98 as per Deadline.

Born on July 19, 1926, in New York City, Gallagher began her career asa talented singer, dancer, and actress. Her breakthrough came in the 1952 Broadway musical Pal Joey, where she played Gladys Bumps. Her performance earned her a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

She appeared in iconic Broadway productions during the Golden Age, including The Pajama Game, Mame, Sweet Charity, and Guys and Dolls. In 1971, she won her second Tony Award for her lead role as Lucille Early in No, No, Nanette. The musical ran for over two years at the 46th Street Theatre, now known as the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Gallagher also left a lasting impact on television as Maeve Ryan in the soap opera Ryan's Hope, a role she played for all 13 seasons. She won three Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on the series, including back-to-back wins in 1976 and 1977.

Her TV career extended to guest appearances in 'Another World', 'All My Children', 'One Life to Live', and dramas like 'Law & Order'. She also appeared in films such as 'Strangers When We Meet' (1960), 'Roseland' (1977), and Neptune's 'Rocking Horse' (1997).

Apart from her on-screen and stage work, Gallagher was a dedicated teacher at the Herbert Berghof Studio in Manhattan, mentoring aspiring performers for many years.

Helen Gallagher's contributions to the arts spanned decades and earned her admiration from audiences and peers alike.

