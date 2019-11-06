close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

'Brother who always has my back': Priyanka wishes Kevin Jonas on birthday

She shared a still from her wedding where Nick holds the actor in his hands while Kevin is seen supporting her.

&#039;Brother who always has my back&#039;: Priyanka wishes Kevin Jonas on birthday
Image Credits: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: As the eldest Jonas - Kevin - turned 32 on Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick and Joe wished the "older bro" in the most playful way! Priyanka in her wish for Kevin said that he always has her back, quite literally. 

She shared a still from her wedding where Nick holds the actor in his hands while Kevin is seen supporting her."To the brother who always has my back! Happy birthday @kevinjonas may this year be the best one yet! Love you loads." the 37-year old wrote.

Nick put out a picture of the trio, in what seems like a still from a photoshoot, in which he is seen pushing Kevin's head in a wall."Happy birthday to my older bro Kevin Jonas. This is me playfully pushing his head into a wall," he captioned."Seemed like the appropriate photo to share on his birthday. Love you man," he added.

Meanwhile, Joe opted for a rather minimal picture of his elder brother clicked in a shadowy still featuring him with a drum set. "Happy Birthday to the best big bro anyone could ask for. I look up to you everyday. Love you man," he wrote.

Recently the trio successfully wrapped up their 'Happiness Begins' tour after a long run which started in August in Miami, Florida.'Happiness Begins' is their fifth album and marks their coming together after a long break. 

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraKevin JonasNick JonasJoe JonasHappiness Begins
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh's reaction on getting a compliment from wife Deepika Padukone is unmissable—Watch

Must Watch

PT14M45S

Watch top 50 news stories of the day