'Brother who always has my back': Priyanka wishes Kevin Jonas on birthday

New Delhi: As the eldest Jonas - Kevin - turned 32 on Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick and Joe wished the "older bro" in the most playful way! Priyanka in her wish for Kevin said that he always has her back, quite literally.

She shared a still from her wedding where Nick holds the actor in his hands while Kevin is seen supporting her."To the brother who always has my back! Happy birthday @kevinjonas may this year be the best one yet! Love you loads." the 37-year old wrote.

Nick put out a picture of the trio, in what seems like a still from a photoshoot, in which he is seen pushing Kevin's head in a wall."Happy birthday to my older bro Kevin Jonas. This is me playfully pushing his head into a wall," he captioned."Seemed like the appropriate photo to share on his birthday. Love you man," he added.

Meanwhile, Joe opted for a rather minimal picture of his elder brother clicked in a shadowy still featuring him with a drum set. "Happy Birthday to the best big bro anyone could ask for. I look up to you everyday. Love you man," he wrote.

Recently the trio successfully wrapped up their 'Happiness Begins' tour after a long run which started in August in Miami, Florida.'Happiness Begins' is their fifth album and marks their coming together after a long break.