हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston reveals recovery from coronavirus COVID-19, donates plasma

The "Breaking Bad" star opened up about his diagnosis via Instagram with a two-minute video, in which he takes his followers through the plasma donation process.

Bryan Cranston reveals recovery from coronavirus COVID-19, donates plasma
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston has revealed his recovery from mild symptoms of Covid-19, and said he donated his plasma with a hope that his antibodies would help others fight the disease.

The "Breaking Bad" star opened up about his diagnosis via Instagram with a two-minute video, in which he takes his followers through the plasma donation process, reports variety.com.

"I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19 a little while ago. Very lucky, very mild symptoms," Cranston said, adding: "So I thought maybe there's something I can do, so I started a program (at UCLA Blood and Platelet Center) so hopefully the plasma donation can help some other people."

Along with the video, he wrote: "Hi. About now you're probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you're tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well."

Cranston was able to donate 840 millilitres of plasma to coronavirus research and said that he plans to return soon to make another donation.

The actor encouraged his followers to donate plasma if they have had Covid-19, saying that the process takes only an hour.

 

Tags:
Bryan CranstonCoronavirusCOVID-19Plasma donation
Next
Story

ED should register ECIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Devendra Fadnavis
  • 15,83,792Confirmed
  • 34,968Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M35S

News 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day