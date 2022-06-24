NewsLifestylePeople
BTS

BTS announces global concert to bring World Expo 2030 to Busan

BTS concert: This will be a great opportunity to contribute to further development of K-Culture as well as its local pop cultures in Busan.

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Trending Photos

BTS announces global concert to bring World Expo 2030 to Busan

Seoul: South Korean boy band BTS will hold a global concert to support the nation's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. HYBE's Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk and CEO Park Jiwon, and Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong-joon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) this morning at the Busan Metropolitan City Hall to promote Busan`s bid for the World Expo 2030. 

As part of the agreement, BTS as ambassadors will hold the Global Busan Concert in efforts to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan. The memorandum covers joint initiatives for Busan to succeed in its bid as the host. It includes BTS to "act as the ambassadors, hold global concert in Busan, organise activities to appeal to the members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE); and personally introduce the proposed site for the BIE Enquiry Missions."

They also have to "serve as the ambassadors at South Korea`s presentation session, be present on the election day to support the bid, provide photos and videos for the city's digital campaigns, and spread promotional videos via official social media channels."

Chairman Bang said, "Given the importance of its bid as a nation to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, BTS and HYBE will do our best to successfully bring the World Expo to Busan. 

This will be a great opportunity to contribute to further development of K-Culture as well as its local pop cultures in Busan."Mayor Park said, "I'd like to express my sincere appreciation to the members of BTS and HYBE for accepting to be the ambassadors of the World Expo 2030 in Busan. The group's support as ambassadors will be incredibly helpful in stepping up our efforts to bring the World Expo to Busan."The news comes days after BTS members announced they will be taking a break to focus on their solo projects. BTS consist of 7 member - RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkok - with RM as their leader. 


 

BTSSouth Korean BandKorean dramasK Dramas

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath
DNA Video
DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!
DNA Video
DNA: NCP shocked after Sanjay Raut's statement, seeks clarification from Uddhav
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Indian Politics in the Captivity of 'Families'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu