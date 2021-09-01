हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BTS Army celebrates K-Pop band's youngest member JungKook's birthday in style!

Fans of Korean boy band BTS are in for continuous celebrations. The band, which has recently completed 3,000 days in the industry, has so many reasons to celebrate. So on the occasion of its youngest member, JungKook's birthday, fans started wishing their favourite singer on his special day. 

New Delhi: Fans of Korean boy band BTS are in for continuous celebrations. The band, which has recently completed 3,000 days in the industry, has so many reasons to celebrate. So on the occasion of its youngest member, JungKook’s birthday, fans started wishing their favourite singer on his special day. 

BTS is globally one of most popular boy bands, whose members are RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and JungKook (Jeon Jungkook).

JungKook, 23, turned a year older on Wednesday and is trending massively on Twitter.

 

Fans are sharing pictures, messages and fan-made videos of the young artiste.

Putting up a picture of JungKook, one fan wrote: "This person is so precious. Hope you have a happy birthday and all your heart`s desire. #HappyBirthdayJungkook."

While another one tweeted a video clip from his interview and tweeted: "Happy birthday to the most talented, cutest, funniest, most loving and amazing boy in the world, Jeon JungKook. #HappyJKDay #JungkookDay".

One of the thousands of tweets also read: "Advance happy birthday to you our golden maknae jungkook."

BTS debuted on June 12, 2013 with their album `2 Cool 4 Skool`. On the completion of 3,000 days, fans had made the hashtag `Love You 3000` trend, a reference to the famous `Avengers Endgame` dialogue.

