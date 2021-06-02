हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Butter

BTS' 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

"Butter" is their fourth chart-topping single to date. This makes them the first group to have a trio of number one entrances as well as the fastest group to run their first four number one singles since The Jackson 5 in 1970.

BTS&#039; &#039;Butter&#039; debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Seoul: K-Pop band BTS's new single "Butter" has made it to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Butter" is their fourth chart-topping single to date. This makes them the first group to have a trio of number one entrances as well as the fastest group to run their first four number one singles since The Jackson 5 in 1970.

"We released 'Butter" to bring a fun song that anyone can enjoy. We're happy and honoured that the song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 again. We wouldn't have gotten our fourth chart topping song without everyone's love and support. Thank you for enjoying 'Butter' and we will keep working hard to deliver refreshing and passionate music," the group said in a statement.

"Butter" became the most streamed song in a single day in the history of Spotify, amassing 20.9 million global streams on the first day.

The music video of the song set an all-time record of 108.2 million views in 24 hours, and the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrents.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ButterBTSK-pop bandBillboard Hot 100 chartNumber one spotThe Jackson 5
Next
Story

On 5G telecom technology leap, Juhi Chawla says 'radiation will increase exponentially'

Must Watch

PT10M19S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day