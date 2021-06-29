हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Butter

BTS' 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th consecutive week

"Butter" is the latest hit from the South Korean boy band BTS, remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive weeks.

BTS&#039; &#039;Butter&#039; tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th consecutive week
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: "Butter" is the latest hit from the South Korean boy band BTS, remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive weeks.

Out of the 54 songs to launch on number one, this is only the 11th track to remain at the summit in its first five weeks. "Butter" is also the second longest reigning song from its debut by a group in the chart's history.

The Grammy-nominated band is all set to release their single CD "Butter" on July 9, which will include the song and a new single. They recently wrapped up their live-streamed fanmeet "BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO"successfully. As many as 1.33 million viewers tuned in from 195 countries/regions across two days.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ButterBTSBillboard Hot 100 chartfifth consecutive weeksGrammy-nominated band
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu 'doesn't miss Kangana Ranaut' on Twitter, says 'she's too irrelevant for me'!

Must Watch

PT19M29S

PM Modi's high level meeting begins, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also present