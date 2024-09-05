BTS Jung Kook And RM To Release Separate Feature Documentaries

Seoul: K-Pop super band BTS members Jung Kook and RM are set to launch feature-length documentary films by October.

“RM: Right People, Wrong Place,” directed by Lee Seok-joon, will have its debut at October’s Busan International Film Festival.

According to variety.com, the film “tells the story of the production of (RM’s) second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, which was released in May.”

“The film adds meaning as a record of BTS’ leader RM, solo artist RM, and human Kim Namjoon as a self-exploration while also embodying the sensual cinematography that was well received in the music video of his solo album, giving the impression of watching an art film,” said distributors CJ 4DPLEX in a statement.

Director Lee Seok-joon was previously working on the production of the music videos for “Arson” and “MORE,” the title track of BTS’ J-Hope’s solo album christened “Jack in the Box.”

The film will have an open-air screening at Busan. Other details have not been finalised and are still under wraps, reports variety.com.

“It is very meaningful that ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’ will be the first K-pop documentary film to be screened outdoors at the Busan International Film Festival,” said Seo Kye-won, GM of HYBE Media Studio, who was in charge of the production of this film.

The label Hybe Corp. is also behind “Jung Kook: I Am Still,” a feature which highlight’s the artist’s eight-month journey following his solo debut with “Seven (feat. Latto)” in July 2023.

Jung Kook has become a star solo artist as his singles, “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” and “Standing Next to You,” ranked top 10 status. It made him the first K-pop solo artist to simultaneously hold three tracks in the Billboard HOT 100’s top 10. His album, ‘Golden,’ had a 24-week run on the Billboard 200.

Hybe said that “Jung Kook: I Am Still” is the tenth BTS feature film that it has produced. Films by and about BTS have proved popular with specialty and general streaming platforms. Earlier this year, Asian-themed streamer Rakuten Viki announced a slate of nine BTS films and variety shows.