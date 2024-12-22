BTS' Jungkook Urges Stalker Fans To Respect His Privacy And Stop Sending Parcels To His Home

BTS' Jungkook has once again addressed the issue of stalker fans, urging them to respect his privacy and refrain from sending parcels to his home. During a live session on Weverse on December 18, the 27-year-old member of BTS shared a brief glimpse of his new house with his fans, but the broadcast soon took a serious turn when he addressed his ongoing concerns with sasaengs.

While interacting with fans and singing during the live stream, Jungkook mentioned that he was broadcasting from his new residence. However, he noticed videos on YouTube that exposed the location of his home, prompting him to remind fans of the importance of boundaries. Once again, Jungkook called on sasaengs—obsessive fans who invade the personal space of celebrities—to stop attempting to find his house and stop sending him parcels to his home or military base. He clarified that he would not accept any packages sent to these addresses and instead encouraged fans to send letters to his company’s official address.

The broadcast, which was in Korean, was quickly translated by fan pages, and the message spread widely among ARMYs, who voiced their strong support for Jungkook’s request. Fans immediately took to social media platforms like X to voice their concerns, urging others to respect the idol’s privacy.

i moved my house so it'd be great if anyone didn't come looking for my house... also the deliveries (gifts) you guys leave, I'm really thankful, but I can't receive them.. there's a lot of deliveries being sent (to the military base) as well... I can't receive them either..… December 18, 2024

One fan expressed frustration, stating, “I don’t know how many times he needs to ask for basic respect. Please listen to him.” Another pointed fingers at YouTube channels for their role in exposing Jungkook’s private space, commenting, “I blame all those YouTube accounts doing BTS house stuff too for all this along with sasaengs.”

Other fans emphasized the need to respect his boundaries, with one writing, “Give JK some privacy,” and another highlighting the impact on his safety, saying, “That has to be scary having to move your whole house because people can’t be respectful of your boundaries.”

Sasaeng fans, known for their obsessive behavior, have repeatedly invaded the privacy of K-pop idols, including Jungkook. This is not the first time Jungkook has addressed the issue; in previous live streams, he has openly requested that fans stop following him to places like the gym or sending food to his home. Despite his repeated calls for respect, these behaviors continue to occur, highlighting the ongoing struggle for privacy faced by many idols.

Currently, Jungkook is serving in the South Korean military after enlisting in December 2023. He is expected to be discharged in the first half of 2025, alongside other BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Suga.