BTS Member J-Hope To Serve As Active Duty Soldier, To Enroll In Mandatory Military Service

The date and location of the military unit where the K-pop star will be serving were not disclosed.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 05:43 PM IST|Source: IANS
  The date and location of the military unit where the K-pop star will be serving were not disclosed.
  • The agency urged fans to refrain from visiting the site to prevent safety accidents caused by overcrowding.

BTS Member J-Hope To Serve As Active Duty Soldier, To Enroll In Mandatory Military Service

New Delhi: K-pop suburban BTS' member J-Hope will join the South Korean Army as an active-duty soldier, the band's agency said Saturday.

"J-Hope will be enlisting in the Army as an active-duty soldier to fulfill his mandatory military service," BigHit Music said on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, reports Yonhap, a news agency.

It, however, said there will be no separate event for fans on the day of his enlistment.

The date and location of the military unit where the K-pop star will be serving were not disclosed.

The agency urged fans to refrain from visiting the site to prevent safety accidents caused by overcrowding.

Last month, the member said during a live broadcast on the same platform that the date for his enlistment was already fixed but did not provide details.

He will become the second member of BTS to enroll in the military, following the oldest member, Jin, who began his military service in December.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.

The 29-year-old released 'On The Street' featuring American rapper and producer J. Cole, on March 3. The solo track topped the iTunes Top Songs charts of 80 territories around the world and debuted at No. 60 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

