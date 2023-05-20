BTS’s Youth Cast Announced: Can You Guess Who Will Play Jimin?

Since their debut in 2013, the popular South Korean band BTS has truly become the epitome of pop music phenomenon, enjoying a massive fan following across the world. Despite singing mostly in their native language, the K-pop band which consists of members J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V has had an impact that is clearly undeniable. At a time when the band members continue to remain on a hiatus, news has come along which will definitely make all BTS fans, also called the ARMY, super excited. Years after releasing their ‘Save Me’ webtoon, a K-drama titled Youth inspired by the South Korean band is all set to entertain fans all over the world.

Notably, the adoption of the BTS webtoon into a drama was announced years back, however, it remained under development with not much progress. Now, it seems like things are back on track as a small glimpse of the cast members for the drama has been revealed at an event held in Seoul, South Korea recently.

Expected to be based on the alter-egos of the seven band members, the characters of the drama will be named after each member and will be played by actors like Seo Ji-Hoon (to play Kim Seok-jin), Ro Jong-Hyun (to play Min Yoon-gi or Suga), Ahn Ji-Ho (to play Jung Ho-seok), Seo Young-Joo (to play Kim Nam-Joon), Kim Yoon-Woo (to play Ji-Min), Jung Woo-Jin (to play Kim Tae-Hyung or V), and Jeon Jin-Seo (to play Jeon Jung-Kook).

According to the latest reports, the drama will focus on the lives of the BTS singers in an alternative universe. The drama’s release date is yet to be revealed officially.

BTS Universe

It began with a collaboration between BigHit Entertainment and Naver Webtoon’s digital subsidiary LICO. This further led to the creation of a webtoon, inspired by one of BTS’s biggest hits, Save Me, from ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever’ album. After the webtoon became a big hit, it was revealed that it will be adapted into a drama. The same was confirmed by HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk.

Speaking about the BTS’ fictional universe, it revolves around the band members’ friendship and their bonding developed over time.