topStoriesenglish2590951
NewsLifestylePeople
BTS SUGA

BTS' Suga To Debut Official Solo Album 'D-Day' On April 21

'D-Day' will mark the final installment of the 'Agust D' trilogy, which began with his mix tapes 'Agust D' and 'D-2', reports Yonhap.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 06:34 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • 'D-Day' will mark the final installment of the 'Agust D' trilogy, which began with his mix tapes 'Agust D' and 'D-2', reports Yonhap.
  • Suga wrote and composed all the songs in the album and took charge of its overall production process to share his sincere personal story, BigHit Music said.

Trending Photos

BTS' Suga To Debut Official Solo Album 'D-Day' On April 21

New Delhi: K-pop superband BTS member Suga will debut his official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21 under a stage name for his previous individual projects, Agust D, his agency BigHit Music said Monday.

'D-Day' will mark the final installment of the 'Agust D' trilogy, which began with his mix tapes 'Agust D' and 'D-2', reports Yonhap.

Suga wrote and composed all the songs in the album and took charge of its overall production process to share his sincere personal story, BigHit Music said. A prerelease track will be revealed Friday.

Suga plans to go on his first individual world tour starting with Belmont Park in San Diego from April 26-27, which will also take him to other cities in the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

Suga is the fifth BTS member of the septet to debut as a soloist.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?