Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2839447https://zeenews.india.com/people/bts-v-aka-kim-taehyung-to-join-squid-game-season-3-cast-breaks-silence-on-the-rumors-2839447.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SQUID GAME

BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung To Join Squid Game Season 3? Cast Breaks Silence On The Rumors

Fans are speculating that BTS's V, also known as Kim Taehyung, might join the cast of Squid Game Season 3 following a series of clues and rumors.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2025, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung To Join Squid Game Season 3? Cast Breaks Silence On The Rumors (Image: X)

New Delhi: Following the success of Squid Game Season 2, released earlier in December 2024, fans have begun speculating that BTS singer V, also known as Kim Taehyung, could be joining the cast of the hit series for its next season. 

Since its groundbreaking debut in 2021, Squid Game has become a global phenomenon, with both of its seasons featuring a star-studded cast, including Gong Yoo, former BIGBANG member T.O.P, and ZE:A's Siwan. Now, rumors have emerged suggesting that V might be part of the upcoming season, sparking significant excitement among fans.

The first rumors of a major celebrity joining the show were about Leonardo DiCaprio, but those turned out to be untrue. Now, netizens have turned their attention to V, with numerous clues fueling speculation about his potential involvement.

The rumors gained momentum after V was spotted wearing a Squid Game-inspired guard outfit during BTS's Permission To Dance on Stage concerts.

This, along with an Instagram post by Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae, where he shared a photo with V, led fans to believe that the BTS member might be involved in the next season. The image quickly went viral, with fans analyzing every detail to support the theory.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lee jung jae (@from_jjlee)

Adding to the mystery, In an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Squid Game cast, Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha-Joon were recently asked about the rumours involving V. In response, both actors remained tight-lipped, stating, "I can't tell you anything about that," neither confirming nor denying the speculation.

Further fueling the excitement is a supposed leak from Netflix Korea, which hinted that Squid Game Season 3 could be set for release on June 27, 2025. Fans believe that V’s recent social media post, with a caption that seems to align with the rumored release date, is a subtle hint.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by V (@thv)

Additionally, Kim Taehyung has been seen in pictures with other Squid Game cast members, such as Im Si-wan and Kang Dongwan, further igniting rumors of his involvement.

As fans eagerly await confirmation, one excited supporter posted, “V in Squid Game 3, 2025? Hear me out,” expressing hope that the speculation is true.

Despite the mounting evidence, the speculation remains just that—rumors—until Netflix releases an official statement regarding V's participation in Squid Game Season 3.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK