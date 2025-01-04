BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung To Join Squid Game Season 3? Cast Breaks Silence On The Rumors

New Delhi: Following the success of Squid Game Season 2, released earlier in December 2024, fans have begun speculating that BTS singer V, also known as Kim Taehyung, could be joining the cast of the hit series for its next season.

Since its groundbreaking debut in 2021, Squid Game has become a global phenomenon, with both of its seasons featuring a star-studded cast, including Gong Yoo, former BIGBANG member T.O.P, and ZE:A's Siwan. Now, rumors have emerged suggesting that V might be part of the upcoming season, sparking significant excitement among fans.

The first rumors of a major celebrity joining the show were about Leonardo DiCaprio, but those turned out to be untrue. Now, netizens have turned their attention to V, with numerous clues fueling speculation about his potential involvement.

The rumors gained momentum after V was spotted wearing a Squid Game-inspired guard outfit during BTS's Permission To Dance on Stage concerts.

what if he's already giving hints that he will be in the squid game s2 and we're just keeping a blind eye, y'all know how bts gives spoilers LITERALLY RIGHT INFRONT OF US pic.twitter.com/kqFQqaSILv January 4, 2025

This, along with an Instagram post by Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae, where he shared a photo with V, led fans to believe that the BTS member might be involved in the next season. The image quickly went viral, with fans analyzing every detail to support the theory.

Adding to the mystery, In an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Squid Game cast, Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha-Joon were recently asked about the rumours involving V. In response, both actors remained tight-lipped, stating, "I can't tell you anything about that," neither confirming nor denying the speculation.

Further fueling the excitement is a supposed leak from Netflix Korea, which hinted that Squid Game Season 3 could be set for release on June 27, 2025. Fans believe that V’s recent social media post, with a caption that seems to align with the rumored release date, is a subtle hint.

I mean....



27 v2 --> 27 June, S2 PT.2 / S3



COME ONNN pic.twitter.com/lwgpocvzXk — (@feeragreen) January 2, 2025

Additionally, Kim Taehyung has been seen in pictures with other Squid Game cast members, such as Im Si-wan and Kang Dongwan, further igniting rumors of his involvement.

He always gives hints about his new song or works as a spoiler

It's just that we couldn't get it right before it officially announces,so according to my theory,I think Taehyung gonna be a part of Squid game 3 which is rumoured to be released on June 27,Trust me



I'M CONVINCED pic.twitter.com/vEdPEnVkwR — Anah (@Anah_Kth) January 2, 2025

As fans eagerly await confirmation, one excited supporter posted, “V in Squid Game 3, 2025? Hear me out,” expressing hope that the speculation is true.

V in Squid game 3 2025????? Hear me out- pic.twitter.com/yOWCzlMRRL — ONLY FOR BTS ~ (@sasumte7) January 2, 2025

Despite the mounting evidence, the speculation remains just that—rumors—until Netflix releases an official statement regarding V's participation in Squid Game Season 3.