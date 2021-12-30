BTS V receives sweet birthday wishes from bandmates

Seoul: BTS V turned 26-year-old on Thursday and his superstar bandmates poured in adorable wishes on social media to mark his special day. Some members like RM and Jimin took to BTS` Twitter account to post goofy and glamorous pictures of V (real name Kim Taehyung) with identical captions: "My love. Happy birthday bro."

J-Hope used his new Instagram account to post photos with V on his Story, which the birthday boy also reposted on his own record-breaking account.

As per Billboard, the Guinness World Records announced earlier this month that V’s Instagram handle, @thv, broke two social media records for being the fastest to reach both one and 10 million followers. On Twitter, Lizzo shared fanmade artwork of her and V while writing, "#HAPPYVDAY somebody made this and it’s soooo cute! Happy bday V."

The original photo was taken at Harry Styles LA concert in November, where the pop star met up with the K-pop boy band at Inglewood’s The Forum.

Meanwhile, BTS members Suga, RM and Jin have tested positive for COVID-19.